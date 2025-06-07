Man Dies in Fire Accident at Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man died after a fire broke out at his residence in Magdumnagar in Jagadgirigutta, at around 9 am on Saturday. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

According to investigation officer Apparao, the deceased has been identified as Gajji Sai Kumar, 27, a software engineer at a private company. The incident occurred when the techie was alone at home.

After his father, Upender, left for work, his mother left for a temple after locking the door as Sai Kumar was asleep. After locals in the area saw thick smoke emanating from the house, they tried to rescue him, but the door wouldn't open.

Locals then jumped across a four-foot wall and entered the house, but by then, Sai Kumar had died. Meanwhile, fire personnel reached the spot to douse the flames.

Chandramouli, a neighbour, who was also involved in rescuing the youth, told Deccan Chronicle, “We suspect he had woken up and was trying to put his phone on charge, but there was a short circuit. We also found pieces of broken tubelight, which was right above where he was sleeping.”

Bhargavi, the deceased's sister, said, “We do not know what exactly happened. We suspect it happened while he was putting the phone on charge, as his hand was found up in the air. We're still trying to get in terms with the incident.”

A neighbour, Venkat Reddy, said that they tried calling the fire department, but by the time they reached, the locals were able to douse the flames.

Sai Kumar had suffered 70 per cent burns on his lower body. The bed he was on was charred, and the walls of the room were also damaged. The locality has small houses, with minimal space in the entrance. Locals also said that there was no space to breathe amidst smoke engulfing the room.

The Jagadgirigutta police reached the spot and registered a case. Sai Kumar's body was shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.