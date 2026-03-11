Man Dies By Suicide Over Wedding Date

Warangal: A 21-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide following a dispute with his partner over their marriage in Kuravi mandal of Mahbubabad district. The deceased was identified as Vallapuneni Shashikumar, a painter.

According to police, Shashikumar was in a relationship for about a year with a 19-year-old woman from a thanda on the outskirts of Kesamudram.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Shashikumar contacted the woman and insisted that they get married immediately. The woman, who is currently appearing for Intermediate vocational course examinations, reportedly asked him to postpone the marriage until her exams were completed. An argument followed between the two over the phone.

Police said Shashikumar later allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kuravi.

The body was shifted for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.