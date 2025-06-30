Man Dies By Suicide Over Rising Medical Bills For Daughter

NALGONDA: A 42-year-old man, Jarpula Parushu Ram of Dharma Thanda in Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district, died by suicide on Monday as he was unable to arrange money for his daughter’s ongoing medical treatment.

Two years earlier, his son Sandeep had died in a road accident, and his daughter Sindu was critically injured in the same crash. Ram spent a huge sum of money on her care but, unable to secure further funds, fell into deep depression. In the early hours of Monday, he took the extreme step.



