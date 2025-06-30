 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Man Dies By Suicide Over Rising Medical Bills For Daughter

Telangana
P. Srinivas
30 Jun 2025 8:54 PM IST

Two years earlier, his son Sandeep had died in a road accident, and his daughter Sindu was critically injured in the same crash: Reports

Man Dies By Suicide Over Rising Medical Bills For Daughter
x
Representational Image — DC File

NALGONDA: A 42-year-old man, Jarpula Parushu Ram of Dharma Thanda in Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district, died by suicide on Monday as he was unable to arrange money for his daughter’s ongoing medical treatment.

Two years earlier, his son Sandeep had died in a road accident, and his daughter Sindu was critically injured in the same crash. Ram spent a huge sum of money on her care but, unable to secure further funds, fell into deep depression. In the early hours of Monday, he took the extreme step.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Died by Suicide Nalgonda news mental health khammam news 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X