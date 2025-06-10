Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Loan Repayment Harassment

HYDERABAD: A 57-year-old man, Sagar Raju of Odisha, died allegedly by suicide at his friend's residence over alleged loan repayment harassment, in Bandlaguda on Tuesday. He was reportedly confined in a house by his friend and three others and was being forced to sign a bond regarding repayment.

Bandlaguda inspector Gorunath K said Raju, had migrated to the city six years back and was working at a construction site. He was residing in a rented house in Chandrayangutta.

Sagar had reportedly borrowed Rs 5 lakh from his friend Narasimhulu, a mason, in 2020. He was unable to repay the money.

In this regard, Narasimhulu had forcibly taken Raju to his friend Yousuf's place, where two of his other friends – Shekar and Qasim – were present. The four together confined Raju to a room and allegedly threatened him to repay the money, or sign a bond with a clear deadline of repayment stated in it.

Out of pressure, when Sagar agreed to sign a bond. The four left to get the bond arranged, leaving Raju alone at home, which is when he took the extreme step. Based on a complaint by Sagar's family, a case was registered and all the four were arrested by the Bandlaguda police.

Sagar's body was sent to Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.