Man Dies By Suicide, Mother Suffers Cardiac Arrest On Seeing His Body

KARIMNAGAR: A mother and son died within hours of each other in Mote village of Jagtial Urban mandal on Ugadi, triggering mourning in the village. According to sources, 25-year-old Dodla Sampath died on Wednesday by suicide, allegedly due to financial distress. He was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he succumbed during treatment.

His mother, Mallavva, 55, died shortly afterwards after suffering a cardiac arrest upon seeing her son’s body. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jagtial.

The family’s elder son, Santosh, who is working in Turkey, has been informed but is unable to return immediately due to visa issues and travel constraints. Villagers have postponed the final rites and kept the bodies at the residence, awaiting his arrival. Residents also observed mourning on the festival day, with neighbours gathering to support the bereaved family.