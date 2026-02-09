Man Dies By Suicide Due To Digital Blackmail

WARANGAL: A 41-year-old tribal man allegedly died by suicide after being harassed and blackmailed by cyber criminals at Tippapuram village in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Koram Rama Rao. According to police, his mobile phone was hacked about 15 days ago after he clicked on a suspicious link received on WhatsApp. The cyber criminals allegedly gained access to his personal photographs and sensitive data and began blackmailing him, threatening to make the information public.

Venkatapuram sub-inspector K. Tripathi said the harassment had intensified over the past few days, causing severe mental distress to Rama Rao. Fearing damage to his reputation, he took the extreme step on Saturday afternoon.

Before taking the step, Rama Rao reportedly left behind a suicide note addressed to the police, describing the harassment and mental torture he faced. He urged the authorities to trace the offenders and ensure the safety of his family. Family members rushed him to the Venkatapuram Community Health Centre, from where he was shifted to the Mulugu District Hospital and later referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal. He died while undergoing treatment.

The victim is survived by his wife and two children, a daughter studying Intermediate and a son studying Class X. Police have registered a case and seized Rama Rao’s mobile phone, which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for digital analysis. Another sub-inspector, Tirupati, said efforts were underway to trace the source of the hacking link and identify those behind the alleged extortion.