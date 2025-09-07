Man Dies As Car Plunges Into Sagar Left Canal

Nalgonda:A man died after his car plunged into the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal at Gollagudem in Khammam Rural mandal on Friday night.

According to Khammam Rural police, the deceased was identified as Marlapati Venkestwara Rao, 35, a resident of Sai Prabhat Nagar in Yedulapuram, Khammam district. He was running a fertiliser shop at Maripeda Bunglow in Mahabubabad.

The police said that Venkestwara Rao lost control of the vehicle while he was travelling from Maripeda Bunglow to Khammam. The car submerged in the canal, which was full due to water release for Ganesh idol immersion, leading to his death inside the vehicle.

On being alerted, Khammam Rural police rushed to the spot and retrieved the car from the canal by using a crane after midnight. Police found Rao’s body inside the vehicle and shifted it to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Khammam for autopsy. A case was registered by the police.