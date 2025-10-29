 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Man Dies After Tree Falls On Him In Suryapet

Telangana
29 Oct 2025 7:34 PM IST

A man died after a tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle at Chandupatla in Maddirala mandal of Suryapet district on Wednesday afternoon: Reports

Man Dies After Tree Falls On Him In Suryapet
x
Representational Image — DC File

NALGONDA: A man died after a tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle at Chandupatla in Maddirala mandal of Suryapet district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was identified as K. Lakshminarayana, 45, a resident of Chandupatla. The incident occurred when he was on his way to a medical shop at Thanamcherla to buy medicines. Due to strong winds, a tree near the government school in Chandupatla was uprooted and fell on his motorcycle.

Lakshminarayana succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Suryapet. He is survived by his wife and two children.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
man dies Suryapet district motorcycle tree felling 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X