Man Dies After Tree Falls On Him In Suryapet

NALGONDA: A man died after a tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle at Chandupatla in Maddirala mandal of Suryapet district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was identified as K. Lakshminarayana, 45, a resident of Chandupatla. The incident occurred when he was on his way to a medical shop at Thanamcherla to buy medicines. Due to strong winds, a tree near the government school in Chandupatla was uprooted and fell on his motorcycle.

Lakshminarayana succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Suryapet. He is survived by his wife and two children.