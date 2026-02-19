 Top
Man Dies After Coming Under Train In Nalgonda

Telangana
19 Feb 2026 8:14 PM IST

The deceased was identified as Munugode Venkanna, a native of Chityal. According to railway police, he had left his house shortly after midnight on Wednesday while his family members were asleep.

Locals found his body on the railway track near Chityal police station on Thursday morning and alerted the authorities. —DC Image

Nalgonda: A 35-year-old man died after allegedly coming under a moving train at Chityal in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Thursday.

Locals found his body on the railway track near Chityal police station on Thursday morning and alerted the authorities. Family members informed police that Venkanna had been suffering from psychological problems for the past one and a half months. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Government General Hospital, Nalgonda, for post-mortem examination.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
