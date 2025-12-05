Man Dies After Being Chased by Dogs in Warangal

Warangal: A 24-year-old man died after being chased by a pack of street dogs in Warangal district. Adepu Shiva Kumar, a resident of Yelkurthi, was returning home from work when the incident occurred at Machchapur in Geesukonda mandal of Hanamkonda district.

While trying to escape the aggressive dogs, he reportedly started speeding on his bike, lost control, and fell into a drainage canal, resulting in his death.

In a separate and alarming incident two days earlier, a rabid dog went on a rampage in Yellandu village, also in Geesukonda mandal, attacking and injuring four villagers, Billa Raju, Pala Yadagiri, Shekhar, and Srinivas.

The dog moved through several streets starting from the Gandhi Centre, biting villagers at random. Family members immediately shifted the injured to Wardhannapet Government Hospital for primary treatment, after which they were referred to MGM Hospital in Warangal for further care.

Following the incident, villagers demanded immediate action to remove rabid and aggressive stray dogs from the area. They expressed deep frustration, stating that despite recurring fatal incidents caused by street dogs, officials have failed to implement effective measures to protect the community.