Man Dies, 3 Injured After Car Rams Into Lorry On ORR

Hyderabad: A 58-year-old man died and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in, rammed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Tondapalli village in Shamshabad, at around 7.10 am on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Laxminarayana Rao, a real estate businessman from Warangal. The three injured accompanying him were his wife Hari Kumar, 54, sister-in-law Sridevi, 47, and a relative Samyuktha, 25.

Shamshabad police said the accident occurred when the car driven by Rajesh, 35, tried to overtake a lorry travelling ahead towards Gachibowli. He was allegedly driving the car at a high speed and in a rash and negligent manner and crashed into the rear of the lorry.

Laxminarayana, who was seated in the front passenger seat, sustained fatal injuries to his head and neck and died on the spot. The three women, who were seated in the rear, also sustained injuries. While Hari Kumari suffered injuries to head and other parts of the body, Sridevi suffered injuries to both the legs and Samyuktha escaped with minor injuries. The driver also got injured.

The occupants i the car had started from Warangal at around 4.30 am and were travelling to Gachibowli.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s son, Kapilavai Sai Hitesh, 32, the driver informed him about the accident over phone at around 7.25 am, after which he rushed to the spot and later to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills, where the injured were undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the driver. Further probe into the incident is underway.

Cops recover woman's body from field, case filed

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a field on the outskirts of Devunipalli village in Shadnagar on Sunday morning. Her family alleged that her husband killed her following ongoing disputes.

According to a complaint lodged by her mother, a 50-year-old resident of Rangareddygudem, deceased Shobha had earlier been married to D. Raju about 10 years ago and had a seven-year-old son. The couple later separated due to a family dispute. Subsequently, Shobha married Narsimlu, a resident of Koilkonda, about four years ago, and the couple had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Police said frequent quarrels broke out between the couple in recent months, following which Shobha returned to her maternal home. The complainant further alleged that Narsimlu used to visit in an inebriated condition and often picked up fights with Shobha.

On March 21, at around 10 am, Narsimlu called up Shobha and asked her to come to Mahbubnagar under the pretext of giving a bicycle to her son. She left for Mahbubnagar along with her daughter.

The next day at around 6.30 am, a resident Erukali Govindu, found her body in an agricultural field and informed the family. Police visited the spot and started an investigation. The sarpanch stated that the couple had contacted him at around 4.35 pm the previous day regarding the bicycle issue.

Based on the complaint alleging that Narsimlu killed Shobha by hitting her on the head, a case was registered. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Woman found dead in rented room

A 26-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a rented room at Gandhinagar in Kushaiguda, prompting police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

According to police, the deceased identified as Sujatha was staying with her colleague Varalakshmi at the latter’s rented accommodation. Both women were employed at a clothing store in the city. On the day of the incident, Varalakshmi left for work while Sujatha stayed at the room.

When repeated phone calls to Sujatha went unanswered, Varalakshmi returned home after work and found the door locked from inside.

On peeping through a window, she noticed Sujatha lying unresponsive. She immediately alerted neighbours and dialled emergency services.

Police rushed to the spot and broke open the door. Sujatha was found dead by the police. The body was shifted to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to find out the circumstances leading to her death.

Man dies as bike hits him in Boduppal

A 48-year-old barber succumbed to injuries after being knocked down by a speeding motorcycle in Boduppal under Medipally police station limits.

The deceased identified as Narsimhulu was returning home on foot after closing his salon when the accident occurred. A man riding a bike entered Brundavan Colony road from the main road in a rash and negligent manner and hit Narsimhulu from behind.

The impact caused him to fall on the road, resulting in severe bleeding injuries to his legs and face. A local resident alerted the victim’s family, following which he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. As the victim’s condition worsened, he was later shifted to Nims for advanced treatment.

Doctors found that he had suffered multiple internal injuries, including rib fractures, leading to kidney damage and internal bleeding. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Medipally police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Complaint filed over land row in Banjara Hills

Bharatiya Janata Party MP C.M. Ramesh’s manager Venkat Rao lodged a complaint on Sunday against Shiva Narayan, who along with his associates allegedly trespassed into the MP’s land in Anand Prabhat Society, behind Banjara Hills Road No. 2, and damaged property.

CM Ramesh reached the disputed site in the morning and demanded that Banjara Hills police take stern action against Shiva Narayan and others. He later met SHO S. Suhasan at Banjara Hills police station, urging immediate action.

“We have registered a counter‑complaint from the MP’s manager Venkat Rao and from Shiva Narayan, who claims ownership of the land,” SHO Suhasan said. “We have asked both parties to produce relevant documents, and a legal opinion will be sought for further investigation.”

Drug smugglers change routes after vigil

With the intensification of surveillance by the officials from the state excise department, drug smugglers on interstate borders have become alert and changed their route of transportation of the contrabands.

According to sources, the suppliers of marijuana and hashish oil in bulk, have altered their routes of transportation not only for Pune and Karnataka but also to twin cities.

A city-based sources said the smugglers procuring marijuana and hashish oil are now using Nalgonda district for stockpiling contrabands with the support of locals in the interior villages. The associates of the drug cartel have been keeping a watch on the movement of excise cops and waiting for a green signal to smuggle the contrabands in small quantities into the twin cities using rural roads.

At the same time, the drugs reportedly stockpiled in bulk quantities at various locations in the interior villages of Nalgonda district, have already been smuggled to Pune, Mumbai and bordering areas of Karnataka leading up to Bangalore, sources disclosed.

On the other, the STF, DTF, Excise Enforcement, EAGLE Force and law and order police officials are coordinating with each other and keeping a round-the-clock vigil, forcing smugglers to go into hiding and in panicky.

A special team has been formed comprising intelligence officials and informers and they are conducting surprise checks and raids in Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Bhadadri districts.

While city units in mufti have already been deployed at railway station platforms and parcel godowns to put a check on drug smuggling, a senior police officer disclosed. Sources said that after the recent seizure of marijuana weighing more than 60 kg worth `33.50 lakh in Yadadri district, smugglers are fearing that their supply chain will be busted soon.