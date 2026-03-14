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Man Detained for Injecting AIDS Patient’s Blood into Woman in Ghatkesar

Telangana
14 March 2026 1:28 PM IST

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s family members, the police took up investigation and detained the accused

Man Detained for Injecting AIDS Patient’s Blood into Woman in Ghatkesar
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The police detained a person for allegedly injecting AIDS patient’s blood to a woman in Ghatkesar using an injection. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The police detained a person for allegedly injecting AIDS patient’s blood to a woman in Ghatkesar using an injection.

The accused, who is also suffering from AIDS, fell in love with the woman. When she refused to accept his marriage proposal he bore a grudge against her. He then went to her house and forcibly administered blood to her using an injection.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s family members, the police took up investigation and detained him. More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Complaint lodged Medchal-Malkajgiri district 
India Southern States Telangana 
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