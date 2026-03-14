Man Detained for Injecting AIDS Patient’s Blood into Woman in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: The police detained a person for allegedly injecting AIDS patient’s blood to a woman in Ghatkesar using an injection.

The accused, who is also suffering from AIDS, fell in love with the woman. When she refused to accept his marriage proposal he bore a grudge against her. He then went to her house and forcibly administered blood to her using an injection.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s family members, the police took up investigation and detained him. More details are awaited.