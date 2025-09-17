Man, Daughter-in-law Die In Road Mishap

NIZAMABAD: A man and his daughter-in-law died in a road accident near Durganagar Thanda in Makloor mandal on Wednesday. The incident occurred when Narayana of Talveda village in Nandipet mandal was travelling to Nizamabad on a motorbike along with his son and daughter-in-law.

Near Durganagar, the bike went out of control, causing all three to fall. Narayana sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while his daughter-in-law Pooja, who was critically injured, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

His son, Chintu, is currently receiving medical care. Makloor police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem. Locals said that triple riding on the motorbike led to the fatal accident. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.