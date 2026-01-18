Man Critically Hurt in Hit-and-Run Accident

Hyderabad:A 28-year-old man sustained critical injuries in a hit-and-run accident after a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler near Green Park Colony in Champapet early on Saturday, Saidabad police said.

The victim, Sunil Kumar, was returning home on his motorcycle after attending Sankranti celebrations when the car struck the bike from behind and dragged him along with the vehicle for nearly 50 to 70 metres.



Residents rushed Sunil Kumar to a private hospital, where doctors later informed his family that he was in a critical condition, police said.



Saidabad sub-inspector Ganeshwar stated that a case had been booked and CCTV footage was being examined to trace the driver of the car.

