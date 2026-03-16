Man Climbs Water Tank Over Insults From Third Ex-Wife’s Sister

Karimnagar:A man climbed an overhead water tank in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday and threatened to jump, triggering a three-hour standoff with police. The man, identified as Gudise Ashok, reportedly climbed the nearly 50-foot tank after an argument with the elder sister of his third ex-wife.

According to police, Ashok demanded that the woman come to the spot and apologise publicly, alleging that she had abused him during a dispute. Police and local residents gathered at the scene as Ashok refused to come down for several hours.

The situation was brought under control after Vemulawada DSP Srinivasulu intervened and assured Ashok that the matter would be looked into.

Following the assurance, Ashok climbed down from the tank, bringing the standoff to an end.