Man Cheats Woman of ₹1.10 Lakh 

Hyderabad:Impersonating an employee of the Secretariat and claiming to be close to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, a man allegedly cheated a woman who runs a sugarcane juice vending cart of ₹1.10 lakh on the pretext of resolving her land-related issues in Medak district.

Following a complaint, the Punjagutta police registered a case against the accused.



The victim, Potaraju Durgamma, 40, a resident of Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, runs a sugarcane juice cart near a private hospital. A man visited her stall and struck up a conversation while having juice.



During the conversation, the accused told her that he worked in the Secretariat and personally knew the Chief Minister. The victim explained her land-related issue in her native village in Medak district. The accused promised to resolve the problem.



A few days later, he returned to her shop and claimed that he had spoken to officials, who were willing to help. Taking her into confidence, the accused collected ₹1.10 lakh from the victim. She transferred the amount through a digital payment platform.



After receiving the money, the accused stopped answering her calls and began avoiding her. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of cheating. The victim also submitted proof, including the accused’s mobile number, to the police.

