Man Cheated of Rs 10 Lakh in Online Car Deal

A 32-year-old man from Khajaguda was allegedly cheated of Rs 10 lakh in a vehicle purchase fraud after responding to an online advertisement. The victim lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad cybercrime police over the weekend.

According to the complaint, the victim came across a car sale post on Olx on January 11 and was contacted via WhatsApp by a person identifying himself as Charan, who quoted a price of Rs 15 lakh. Charan claimed he was in Vijayawada while the vehicle was with his father in Hyderabad.

On January 12, the complainant visited a residential complex at Nanakramguda, where a man posing as the seller’s father briefly showed him the vehicle before leaving. Unable to make an immediate payment, the complainant told the seller he could sell the car to another buyer.

The next day, Charan allegedly reduced the price to Rs 13 lakh and insisted on an urgent advance of Rs 10 lakh to help him repay to a builder. He refused to share his personal bank account details and instead provided two third-party accounts, claiming they belonged to a builder and his wife. Believing the claim, the victim transferred the money.

Later, he was asked to collect the vehicle near Gachibowli, but the accused avoided calls, offered excuses over messages and eventually became unreachable.