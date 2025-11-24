Man Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire on ORR

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old person was charred to death after the car in which he was sleeping caught fire on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Shamirpet on Monday morning.

The victim, identified as Durga Rao, a native of Hanamkonda, was reportedly sleeping in the car after switching on the heater when the fire broke out in the car around 5.30 am. The incident occurred when Rao was on the way to his native place.

On receiving information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames within a few minutes. The victim was identified with the help of the car registration number.