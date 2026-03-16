Man Booked Under POCSO Act for Attempted Sexual Assault on Minor

Warangal: A five-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to an attempted sexual assault in Khanapur village of Narsampet constituency in Warangal district on Monday. The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Prasad.

According to the police, the accused approached the girl and offered to take her to a nearby grocery store on his bike. After buying her a chocolate, he allegedly took her to an isolated spot near a local pond with an intention to assault her. The situation was averted when the child started screaming for help, attracting the attention of farmers working in the fields. Fearing he would be caught, the accused fled. Upon learning of the ordeal, the parents approached the police who confirmed that a special investigation was initiated.