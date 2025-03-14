 Top
Man booked for divorcing wife with 'triple talaq'

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 March 2025 3:17 PM IST

When she confronted him about this, a heated argument ensued, following which she returned to her parents' home.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The RGIA police on Thursday registered a case against a man for allegedly divorcing his wife over the phone by pronouncing talaq three times.

According to police, the accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki, had been married to the complainant, 27, since 2009. The woman stated that theirs was a love marriage and that their relationship was cordial for the first few years.

However, over time, Manzoor allegedly began distancing himself from her and grew close to another woman. When she confronted him about this, a heated argument ensued, following which she returned to her parents' home.

On Tuesday, during a phone call, Manzoor allegedly uttered talaq three times, effectively attempting to divorce her over the phone. Based on her complaint, RGIA police registered a case and are investigating further.

