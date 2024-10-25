Man beats wife to death, held

Hyderabad: Tandur town police arrested a man for allegedly beating his wife over suspicion of an extra-marital affair and leaving her to die, at Vikarabad on Friday morning. The victim succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

According to Tandur DSP Balakrishna Reddy, the victim and the accused were identified as Sujatha and Srikanth. Sujatha was married to someone else but left her ex-husband and was living with Srikanth. The two later got married.

The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels. On Friday morning, Srikanth, after returning home, suspected Sujatha was with another man. He started a quarrel and assaulted her with a stick. On returning from work, her aunt came to visit Sujatha but found her dead at her residence. She immediately complained to the police.

Sujatha’s aunt alleged that Srikanth was a drunkard. Police shifted the victim’s body to a government hospital for postmortem. They registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.