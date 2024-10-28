Man Attempts Suicide at GHMC Prajavani

Hyderabad: A Ramnagar-based resident attempted to die by suicide in front of officials at the GHMC Prajavani public grievances redressal programme on Monday, demanding the suspension of Musheerabad town planning officials for allegedly taking bribes and conspiring against him.A Ramnagar-based resident attempted to die by suicide in front of officials at the GHMC Prajavani public grievances redressal programme on Monday, demanding the suspension of Musheerabad town planning officials for allegedly taking bribes and conspiring against him.

Anil Kumar said that he was to get a share from his grandfather’s ancestral property, but his uncle was now building a house on the land allegedly illegally. He said that he had complained about the same to the town planning authorities, and alleged that even after six months they had not responded and were working against him.

Police officials and others at the event immediately doused Anil Kumar with water and attempted to take him away. Anil Kumar did not budge and demanded the suspension of the officials. Authorities later pacified him and collected the details, and said they would look into the matter.