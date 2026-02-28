Man Attacked by Second Wife’s Kin at Jagtial Sakhi Centre

Warangal:A man sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by relatives of a woman he recently married, at Housing Board Colony in Jagtial town on Friday evening.

The injured, identified as Anil of Lambadipalli in Malyala mandal, was attacked near the Sakhi Centre.

According to police, Anil was already married and has a three-year-old daughter. Following disputes with his first wife, he allegedly entered into a relationship with another woman from Karimnagar rural mandal and married her on February 21 without obtaining a divorce.

On learning about his existing marriage, the woman’s family lodged a complaint at the Malyala police station. After inquiry and counselling, the woman was shifted to the Jagtial Sakhi Centre.

Police said the incident occurred when Anil went to the centre and argued with the woman’s relatives, who had gathered there. The relatives allegedly attacked him with stones and knives, causing injuries to his head, arms and back.

Jagtial Town CI Karunakar, along with SIs Sadakar and Kumaraswamy, reached the spot and shifted him to the Jagtial Government Hospital. He was later referred to Karimnagar for advanced treatment.

Police said initial rumours of an inter-caste angle were unfounded and that the dispute stemmed from the alleged second marriage. Anil’s mother, Devamma, lodged a complaint against six named persons and others. A case has been registered and investigation is under way.