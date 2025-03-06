Man Arrested in Hyderabad for Selling Banned E-Cigarettes

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Southeast Zone along with Kalapathar police on Wednesday arrested a person selling banned vapes (electronic cigarettes) through courier in the name of electronic nicotine delivery systems and seized the banned products worth Rs 2.52 lakh from his possession.

"The accused identified as Mohammed Waquaruddinn alias Mohammed stocked thousands of pubs of the banned e–cigarettes at his house in Kalapather," additional DCP task force Ande Srinivasa said.

“During investigation, Mohammed confessed that along with his classmate Laksh Goel alias Skylab, who is still at large of Hussaini Alam, procured the banned e-cigarettes from one Rahul from Delhi through courier service and selling the same to needy customers on higher prices and gaining huge profits illegally,” Srinivasa further said.

The accused along with the seized property has been handed over to Kalapather police station for further investigation and later producedbefore the court for judicial remand.