Man Arrested for Stealing Bag with ₹3.92 lakh On Bus in Sircilla

Karimnagar: Police officials arrested a man accused of stealing a cash bag from a passenger travelling on a bus and recovered ₹3.92 lakh along with a mobile phone from his possession in Sircilla of Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday.

According to deputy superintendent of police S. Nagendra Chary, the accused has been identified as Bandari Balaraju, 50, a resident of Rudraram village in Vemulawada mandal.

The incident took place on December 3, when the victim, Narla Srinivas, was travelling from Vemulawada carrying cash meant for wholesale payments in Hyderabad. Srinivas placed the bag, which also contained important documents, under his seat. Balaraju, who was seated behind him, noticed this and waited for an opportunity. When Srinivas fell asleep, he stole the bag and got down from the bus at Chandrampet.

Srinivas immediately lodged a complaint with Sircilla Town Police. Two special teams were formed, and with the help of CCTV footage from Vemulawada to Sircilla, police identified and apprehended Balaraju, recovering most of the stolen cash. The accused was later remanded.

DSP Nagendra Chary cautioned the public, urging bus passengers to remain alert. He advised travellers to keep valuables, jewellery and cash bags secure and to stay aware of their surroundings, adding that they should never accept food or water from unknown persons during travel.



