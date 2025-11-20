Man Arrested For Assaulting RTC Driver in Sircilla

Karimnagar: Police have arrested a man who brutally assaulted an RTC bus driver and injured a passenger after the driver allegedly did not give him way on the road in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday.

Circle Inspector K. Mogili told the media that the accused, identified as Pitla Srikanth, 27, of Gangapur village in Siddipet district, was caught following the viral incident that occurred on Wednesday.

Srikanth, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno (TS 07 HJ 6959), became enraged when Sircilla Bus Depot RTC driver Kalluri Balaraju did not allow him to overtake near Vallampatla village in Ellanthakunta mandal. He chased the bus, blocked it with his car, verbally abused the driver and forced his way into the cabin to assault Balaraju.

In another violent act, Srikanth threw a stone at the bus windshield. The stone missed the glass and hit passenger Sandi Vajravva of Vallampatla village, injuring her knee. He also argued with another passenger, Battula Rajavva of Obulapur village, who questioned his behaviour.

A passenger recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Based on a complaint from driver Balaraju, a case was registered at Ellanthakunta police station.

Acting under the direction of the District SP and CI Mogili, Ellanthakunta SI Ashok formed three special teams. Using technical evidence, the teams traced Srikanth, who had been absconding since the incident, and apprehended him near Rahimkhanpet village. Police seized his car and sent him to judicial custody.