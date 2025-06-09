Man Arrested at RGIA for Human Trafficking

Hyderabad: The RGIA police arrested one Satyanarayana for alleged involvement in an international human trafficking racket being run in the guise of a gold business, on Saturday. Satyanarayana was attempting to courier rolled gold jewellery samples to an agent in Muscat in Oman, RGIA Inspector Balaraju said.

The arrest was followed by a complaint from one Lankapally Mary from West Godavari district, who lodged a complaint with the RGIA police two days back.

In her complaint, Mary said that she was intending to go abroad for work when she came across Satyanarayana in August 2023. He promised to arrange for her work visa for Muscat and took her passport. Soon after, she learnt she was being misled and informed the police, who registered a case.

Satyanarayana was caught trying to send the consignment to a newly established unit run by one Sundaram, a Muscat-based agent. During interrogation, Satyanarayana revealed that the jewellery was a front to facilitate the illegal emigration of women to Gulf countries, bypassing mandatory POE (Protector of Emigrants) certification.

“These women were lured with job offers by Satyanarayana, and after reaching the city, they were forced into slavery or something even worse. The jewellery business was used as a proof to show they need manpower for the business,” the inspector said.

Officials said the gang had previously trafficked women using valid work visas, which were fraudulently stamped as ‘Cancelled’ to pass them off as tourists. Following a crackdown on this method, Sundaram reportedly began exploring new techniques, including sending women on visit visas with the promise of securing work after arrival.

“This way they trafficked nearly 1.5 lakh women,” inspector Balaraju said. Authorities seized gold samples and Satyanarayana’s mobile phone. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The police have cautioned the public against falling prey to fraudulent agents and advised job-seekers to verify employers and obtain POE clearance from the Nampally office, where certification costs approximately Rs 38,000.