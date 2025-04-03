Man accused of raping German woman sent to Cherlapally jail

Hyderabad: Pahadi Shareef police sent a man accused of raping a German woman to Cherlapally jail after the court ordered a judicial remand. The four minors, who accompanied the perpetrator, will be treated as witnesses and questioned.

Meanwhile, women officers from Rachakonda police have been constantly counselling the victim at her house.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Maheshwaram DCP D. Sunitha Reddy, who counseled the woman on the day of the incident, said, “We did not want the process of investigation to add to her distress. We conducted a medical examination at the place she is staying. I can say that despite the traumatic experience, she is a very brave woman.”

The DCP said that the accused worked as a travel guide for a long time in Dubai. “He knew how to trap people as he was a guide to tourists in Dubai,” she said.

Meanwhile, a detailed report of the incident would be sent to the German consulate, confirmed Rachakonda commissioner G. Sudheer Babu.

An official from the Rachakonda police said that the four minors, who were with the accused, would also be questioned. “We will treat them as witnesses and also question them. Their statements will be recorded,” he said,

Meanwhile, the police seized the car of the accused, in which he committed the heinous crime.

The German woman, who was in the city to meet a friend, was allegedly raped by driver Ahmed Aslam from Yakutpura. At Mamidipally, he took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

The victim informed her friends, who approached the Pahadishareef police. They registered a case and arrested the accused.