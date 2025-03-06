Malpractice Case Registered in Inter Exams

Nizamabad: The first malpractice case in the Intermediate examinations was registered in Nizamabad district on Thursday. A student from Dubbak was debarred after being caught in exam malpractice, according to district officials. Out of a total of 16,343 candidates, including both regular and vocational students, 15,923 students (97.4 per cent) appeared for the exams across the district.

District collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu visited the examination centre at the Social Welfare Girls Residential School in Dharmaram (B) village, Dichpally mandal, on Thursday. During his inspection, he noted that proper arrangements were in place, including CCTV surveillance for enhanced security. Additionally, flying squads, sitting squads, and members of the District Examinations Committee visited several centers to monitor the conduct of the examinations.