Mallu Ravi thanks CMs of Telangana, AP over TTD recommendation letters

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Ministers A. Revanth Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu for resolving the issue of recommendation letters issued by Telangana legislators to devotees for special darshan in the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Ravi thanked Revanth Reddy for writing to the AP government seeking acceptance for recommendation letters issued by Telangana legislators and thanked Chandrababu Naidu for approving the same.

In a letter to Naidu, Ravi said: "This decision reflects your magnanimity and commitment to fostering harmonious relations between AP and TG, further strengthening the spiritual and cultural bonds shared by people of both states. Your initiative will undoubtedly make it convenient for devotees and dignitaries from Telangana to experience the divine blessings of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala."