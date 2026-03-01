Mallu Ravi Slams BRS For Politicising Infant’s Death

Hyderabad: Countering claims that an infant died during the clash at Mallanna Jatara in Kummera, Nagarkurnool district, MP Mallu Ravi clarified that the cause of death was not the clash but complications from premature birth and lung disease. The MP expressed sorrow over the infant’s death but stressed that misinformation was being spread.

“The clash arose over coconuts being sold at high prices. The baby’s father, Ganesh, refused to buy at those rates, leading to a fight with Srinivas Reddy. Both groups lodged complaints with the police,” Dr Ravi told mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan.

“Ganesh’s daughter was born prematurely and suffered from lung problems. That is why the baby died. The death has nothing to do with the clash. The incident occurred on February 18, while the baby died on February 21. Yet, three days later, Ganesh and his family filed a false complaint linking the two,” Ravi explained.

The MP further noted that the baby’s mother did not belong to the SC community, yet demands were being made to file an atrocity case. “BRS leaders are misleading people for political gain. I appeal to everyone — do not politicize the death of a small child,” he said.

Will Expose Reality of Sabarmati Project: Congress MP Kiran Kumar Reddy Counters BJP

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has asserted that the Congress would expose the BJP’s double standards on development. Despite opposition from the State BJP leadership, the MP announced he will lead a team of party leaders to highlight how the Sabarmati Riverfront Development was executed in Ahmedabad under the BJP government.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress MP accused BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao of deliberately obstructing Telangana’s development. “Why create unnecessary controversies over the Musi riverfront development programme? In Gujarat, under BJP rule in 2011, the Sabarmati riverfront project demolished thousands of houses, displacing nearly 15,000 families and 60,000 people without compensation or proper rehabilitation,” the MP charged.

He said that he along with party Aleru MLA Beerla Ilayya and other Congress leaders would visit Ahmedabad. “We will expose your duplicity, the reality of the Sabarmati riverfront project, and your crooked intent to obstruct Telangana’s progress before the people of Telangana,” he said.