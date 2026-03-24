Mallareddy Seeks Special Funds for Medchal Development

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA Ch. Mallareddy on Tuesday urged the state government to allocate special funds for the development of Medchal.

Speaking during the Question and Answer session, he said that Medchal was merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), but basic infrastructure remains inadequate. He pointed out the lack of a proper drainage system and insufficient electricity poles in several areas.

Mallareddy also highlighted that Jawaharnagar has turned into a dumping yard for GHMC, causing severe pollution. Residents living nearby are facing significant hardships due to the environmental conditions, he said.

Appealing to the government, he urged the in-charge minister not to hold any grudge and to sanction special funds for the area’s development.