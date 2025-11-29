Mallapur Set For Sarpanch Election After Seven Years

KARIMNAGAR: After a seven-year gap, sarpanch elections are set to take place in Mallapur major gram panchayat of Jagtial district. The previous election, held in 2019, was cancelled by the Election Commission following a major controversy, resulting in the village being administered by special officers ever since. Villagers are now relieved and hopeful that the fresh election schedule will revive development works in the area.

The controversy erupted during the 2019 sarpanch election. With a population of around 8,000, Mallapur became the centre of a dispute when the two main candidates allegedly colluded and decided the winner through a chit (lottery) system, an act strictly prohibited under election rules.

Villagers strongly objected and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. After an inquiry, the Commission annulled the election, placing the village under the control of special officers.

The absence of an elected sarpanch for such a long period led to stagnation and governance issues. Villagers said officials neglected the gram panchayat’s development. There were also allegations of fund misuse and corruption, leading to disciplinary action against one of the officials.

Several civic issues remain unresolved under special-officer rule. Severe drainage problems persist in Oddera Colony and the outskirts of the village. During the rainy season, waterlogging near the old bus stand often floods low-lying houses.

The village has also struggled with inadequate cremation facilities, where people attending last rites lack basic amenities such as water and electricity. In addition, students attending the Model School at the mandal headquarters face difficulties crossing the road due to the absence of a high-level bridge.