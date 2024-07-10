Malla Reddy Agricultural Student Tries to End His Life by Suicide

Hyderabad: Harinath B, a third-year student of Malla Reddy School of Agricultural Sciences, attempted to end his life by suicide. The shocking event took place at a private hostel building where Harinath resided.

The desperate act left him critically wounded.

Immediate medical assistance was provided, and Harinath was shifted to a local hospital. Doctors treating him said and his condition remains critical.

The Pet Basheerabad police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to Harinath’s move. The exact reason for Harinath’s drastic decision is yet to be determined.