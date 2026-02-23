Malkajgiri Traffic Police Book 242 For Drunk Driving Over The Weekend

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri traffic police said they had booked 242 motorists over the weekend during checks against drunk driving, Malkajgiri traffic DCP Rahul Reddy said of these, 211 were two-wheeler riders, among those booked, ten offenders were found with blood alcohol content of between 301 and 550 mg/100 ml against the legal limit of 30.

All the accused will be produced before the court. He said courts had in the week from February 16 to 22 had disposed of 61 drunk driving cases, with two persons sentenced to jail, one to social service, and 58 were penalised.

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Removes 89 Abandoned Vehicles Across 14 Circles

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) said it had cleared 89 abandoned vehicles, all of them two-wheelers, as a part of a sanitation drive held on Monday across all of its 14 circles. The Uppal circle topped with 23 vehicles cleared, followed by Moulali (13) and Bowenaplly (11) in the operation undertaken with police support.

“As per law, vehicles left for over 10 hour and those causing traffic hazards can be towed away or clamped. The unclaimed vehicles are eventually disposed through public auctions,” said an official from MMC.

An official who was part of the drive said that the vehicles had been abandoned for years, and locals had lodged complaints in some cases. “These vehicles were an eyesore and we removed it as a part of the special drive,” said the official.