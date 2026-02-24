Malkajgiri Traffic Cops Launch 'Helmet Bank' To Ensure Rider Safety

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri traffic DCP Rahul Reddy's helmet bank initiative was launched in Begumpet police station on Tuesday. It involves providing helmet-less riders helmets for 24 hours, after collecting their documents.

The riders are to purchase their own helmets, and return the ones lent by the police. These helmets are cleaned and deployed the next day to more riders. Officials said all the helmets that were lent out at the Sangeet crossroads on Monday were returned on Tuesday and redeployed after being sanitised.

Rahul Reddy said the initiative to force commuters to wear helmets will prevent head injuries in 40 per cent of incidents. He said two-wheeler riders would not be able to offer excuses, when police were providing the helmets.

It is part of DGP Shivadhar Reddy’s ‘Arrive Alive’ programme and is being overseen by Malkajgiri police commissioner Avinash Mohanty who has directed that it be extended to other zones including Uppal and LB Nagar.

Last month, the Malkajgiri commissionerate police had booked 62,567 motorists and collected ₹1,14,53,600 in penalties. Traffic ADCP Laxmi told Deccan Chronicle that the returned helmets are sanitised and circulated again.