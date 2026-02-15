Malkajgiri Cybercrime Police Crack 6 Cases, Refund ₹16.9 Lakh To Victims

HYDERABAD: The Malkajgiri commissionerate's cybercrime police said they had solved six cases and arrested six accused during the week from February 7. The accused were involved in investment fraud, loan app fraud and part-time job fraud cases, reflecting the pan-India spread of organised cybercriminal networks.

Refunds amounting to ₹16,90,880 were processed through court orders and returned to victims, Malkajgiri cybercrime DCP S.V. Naga Lakshmi said.

In one investment fraud case, a victim lost ₹87.65 lakh to an investment fraud, induced through a WhatsApp group and persuaded to invest via a fraudulent trading application. The accused, Santosh Chandrakant Gaikawad of Mumbai was arrested for allegedly routing funds through bank accounts and withdrawing the cheated amount.

In another case, the amount was traced to a bank account holder in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. The accused, Gummadi Rambabu was operating as a mule account holder, facilitating the transfer of cheated money to other fraud-related accounts, the DCP said. The victim, who lost ₹5.2 lakh, had been lured through a Facebook group, where fake stock tips and trading guidance were provided.

In a separate case linked to an Instagram investment advertisement and a WhatsApp group, three accused from Maharashtra were arrested for facilitating fraudulent transactions and acting as mule account holders. In a loan app fraud case, an accused from Mahbubnagar was arrested for allegedly assisting fraudsters who extracted ₹2.04 lakh from a victim under the guise of processing a personal loan.