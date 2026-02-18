Malkajgiri Commissioner Bars Haleem Bhattis on Upper Floors

Hyderabad:Malkajgiri municipal corporation commissioner T. Vinay Krishna Reddy on Wednesday directed Ramzan Haleem sellers not to set up preparation units (bhattis) on upper floors of buildings.

Interacting with Haleem bhatti organisers within the corporation limits, he instructed that all cooking units be operated only on the ground floor and that hygiene and safety standards be strictly maintained.



He said preventive measures must be taken to avoid accidents due to the high temperatures involved in Haleem preparation. Organisers were also asked to appoint personnel to manage parking and ensure smooth traffic flow to prevent congestion.



Earlier, the commissioner directed officials to conduct early morning field inspections and eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). He instructed that the Ramky agency regularly clear GVPs and that daily monitoring be ensured.

