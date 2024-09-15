Malayalis in Hyderabad tune into Onam celebrations

HYDERABAD: Onam is marked by a vibrant celebration by thousands of Malayalis living in the twin cities. It is a lovely sight to see men and women wearing traditional attire. White is predominant — women draped in elegant saris and men in spotless mundus.

The artistic flower arrangements (Pookkalam) and traditional culinary spread add to the vibrancy of family and community get-togethers, which are celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Members of major Malayali associations in the city, such as Thanal Malayali Seva Samithi, Malanadu Fine Arts Club, SNES, BMW, and Sangamam Kala Samskarika Kendra, are all celebrating in grand style, with the Ona Sadya (feast) as the standout feature.

Sumam Suresh from Shameerpet said, “I have been living here for the last 23 years. We have many Malayali families, and the celebrations are always top-class. This city never makes us feel like we miss Kerala.”

According to Sreedevi S. Kurup, “Back home, the celebrations last for 10 days, but in Hyderabad, we celebrate the festival for almost two months. We have several associations, and each one hosts a get-together over the weekends. The festival brings everyone together, where we rejoice and relax.”

K. Surendran, from one of the associations in Telangana, said, “Onam is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala during the festival. Of the 10 days, the first day, Atham, and the tenth day, Thiruvonam, are the most important ones.”

He added, “Last Sunday, the Nair Service Society celebrated Onam at MMR Gardens in Bowenpally, which was graced by Aditya Varma, the Prince of Travancore.”