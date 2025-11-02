Mala Mahanadu Condemns Fact-Finding Panel’s Comments on Constable Murder

Mala Mahanadu and several other leaders alleged that a fact-finding committee made false and malicious allegations against police constable E. Pramod Kumar, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

“It is shocking that this committee has chosen to support criminal Sheik Riyaz, who has been involved in more than 61 cases of theft, snatching, murder, and attempt to murder across Telangana and Maharashtra,” they said.

A condolence meeting for constable Pramod was held here on Sunday. Leaders Dandi Venkati, Bangaru Sailoo, Aluka Kishan, Sheik Hussain, Devidas, and others attended the meeting.

The leaders said they had begun consultations with their legal team and planned to file a defamation case against the fact-finding committee. “We also demand strict action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the committee for its defamatory and harmful statements,” they said.

The leaders questioned why the committee was working so hard to create a narrative supporting a rowdy-sheeter, even to the extent of vilifying a police martyr from a Dalit family. “Such actions not only distort the truth but also harm social harmony and insult the memory of a loyal public servant,” they said.