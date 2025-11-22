Make Spectacular Arrangements for Telangana Rising Summit: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to make spectacular arrangements for Telangana Rising Global Summit to be conducted on December 8 and 9 here.

He would conduct meetings department-wise from November 25 to review the arrangements to be made for the successful conduct of the summit.

The Chief Minister held a special meeting with the CMO officials on Saturday afternoon on the arrangements for the summit. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Government Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CMO Principal Secretary V Sheshadri and other officials participated in the meeting.

As the people's government would complete two years in power, Revanth Reddy instructed officials to set up a huge stage in the spacious premises of Future City to reflect the two-year victory celebrations. He said that the summit should be an international-level festival that would impress everyone.

On the first day on December 8, the programs undertaken by the government and the success of various schemes being implemented by the government should be showcased. Arrangements should be made to create a festive atmosphere.

On the second day, various programs should be undertaken to unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 document, which embodies the future vision and plans of Telangana.

Round table meetings should be organized in the same premises to showcase the industrial policy and priority given to investments in Telangana to the world. Revanth Reddy suggested that all departments should prepare audio-video presentations and presentations that would catch the eye of all their future goals.

He instructed officials to specially invite prominent personalities from the country and abroad and renowned industrialists from all fields. He said that adequate accommodation facilities and the highest level of security must be provided to guests.

He said that there should be no shortcomings in the arrangements and that all departments should coordinate and make these ceremonies a success. Revanth Reddy ordered that all departments that have to play an active role in making Telangana a three trillion dollar economy by 2047.