Major U.S. Airline Southwest to Establish Its Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The US-based Southwest Airlines has announced plans to set up its global innovation centre (GIC) in Hyderabad after a team of the airline management met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Secretariat on Thursday.

Expressing delight over the company's announcement, Revanth Reddy briefed them about the state government's ambitious vision for Telangana to achieve a $1-trillion economy by 2034 and a $3-trillion economy by 2047, as part of the state's "Telangana Rising 2047" vision. Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was present in the meeting.

The team from Southwest Airlines, the fourth largest US carrier by passengers carried, included its chief information officer Lauren Woods, chief technology officer Tom Merritt, Jason Shying, head, legal counsel, and Sarthak Brahma from HEX Advisory Group.

The Chief Minister welcomed the senior leadership from Southwest Airlines who have chosen to launch their global innovation centre in Hyderabad to support the evolution of their business strategy.