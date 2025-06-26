Major Reshuffle In GHMC Top Brass

Hyderabad:GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan on Monday issued transfer orders to senior officials with immediate effect. Further, two additional commissioners have been relieved from duty.

As part of the reshuffle, Anurag Jayanthi has been made additional commissioner of revenue, advertisement and IT. V. Subhadra Devi is now additional commissioner of urban biodiversity and sports. C.N. Raghu Prasad was made additional commissioner of health and sanitation. Pankaja was posted as additional commissioner of urban community development.

P. Saroja will continue as additional commissioner of departmental enquiries.



K. Alivelu Mangatayaru was made additional commissioner of elections and estates. N. Shankar has been posted as joint commissioner of health. G. Venugopal Reddy was designated as joint commissioner of Sanitation-I. Venugopal Reddy will also handle grievance redressal and social media engagement.



Dr. N. Yadagiri Rao and G. Nalini Padmavathi -- two senior officers serving in the GHMC as additional commissioners have been relieved from duty. These officers have been directed to report before the commissioner and director of municipal administration.

