Major Reforms in Telangana Intermediate Education from 2026–27

Hyderabad: In a major overhaul of the state’s intermediate education system, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is also holding the Education portfolio, has approved sweeping reforms in Telangana’s Intermediate education, to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic year.

Under the new system, practical exams will be introduced for First Year MPC and BiPC students — a shift from the existing system where only second-year students take practicals.

An 80:20 evaluation pattern will be adopted across all subjects, with 80% weightage for written exams and 20% for internal assessments (previously limited to English).

The syllabus for MPC subjects-Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry-will be reduced and aligned with NCERT standards, while a new AEC (Accounts, Economics, Commerce) group will be introduced to expand student choices.

Officials said the reforms are aimed at making Telangana’s Intermediate education system more student-friendly, practical-oriented, and nationally competitive.