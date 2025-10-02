Major Reduction In Seasonal Diseases: State Health Dept

Hyderabad: In a review meeting with health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, state health department officials shared the data for seasonal diseases in the state. There has been a major reduction in vector-borne, acute gastroenteritis and typhoid fever cases in the state from last year.

The data suggests that between January and September 2024, the state reported around 8,947 cases of dengue. This year, during the same period, 6120 cases were reported, observing a reduction of 2827 cases.

Similarly, the same period saw 209 malaria cases in 2025, around 17 less from 2024.

The state reported around 8,544 less cases of acute gastroenteritis this year from previous year. While this year 35,245 cases were reported, last year, the number was 42,789.

The state also reported a major reduction in typhoid cases, as per the government. The cases reported this year were 4,580 as opposed to 10,149, a difference of 5,569 from last year.

However, the state did not share the data for Chikungunya, which has reported a nine-fold increase with 1,588 cases, as per the Central government. The state has refuted these numbers.