Major Projects Brim With Water, Farmers In Karimnagar Rejoice

Karimnagar: With the Upper, Mid and Lower Manair reservoirs, along with the Sripada Yellampalli Project, filled to their capacity following recent heavy rainfall, farmers across the erstwhile Karimnagar district have heaved a sigh of relief.

Irrigation officials have assured that water availability would be sufficient to meet agricultural needs during both the ongoing Kharif season and the upcoming Rabi season.

The Upper Manair Dam (UMD), regarded as the lifeline of Rajanna Sircilla district, is overflowing after many years, with outflows reaching a record one lakh cusecs. Though rainfall in Karimnagar district was limited, heavy rains in the upstream areas of Kamareddy and Siddipet significantly contributed to the inflows, filling the reservoir to its full capacity of 2 tmc ft.

The Mid Manair Dam (MMD) currently holds 26 tmc ft out of its 27 tmc ft capacity, while inflows from the critical Moola Vagu have decreased from one lakh to 20,000 cusecs. The Lower Manair Dam (LMD) has nearly stopped receiving water, holding 22 tmc ft out of its full capacity of 24.03 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, the Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP) has unexpectedly surged to full capacity of 20 tmc ft due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, with inflows rising from five lakh to 7,60, 652 cusecs cusecs.

With all major projects brimming, farmers in the region, who were anxious about water scarcity just a month ago, now look forward to a better agricultural season