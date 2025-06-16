Major Political Parties Intensify Campaign For local Body Elections

ADILABAD: Leaders of Congress, BRS and BJP have started actively preparing for the ensuing local body elections in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Congress MLAs and leaders are visiting villages and distributing CM Relief Fund cheques to the beneficiaries. They are publicising the development works taken up in the villages, while interacting with the beneficiaries.

In particular, Congress leaders are talking about Indiramma houses, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, free travel for women in RTC buses, Young India Integrated Residential schools and resolving the long-pending land-related issues with Bhu Bharati.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju said the Congress has pinned a lot of hopes on the welfare schemes being implemented. He pointed out that people have started construction of Indiramma houses in all the villages, where a festival-like atmosphere is prevailing.

BJP and BRS leaders are taking up people contact programmes and visiting villages. The BJP has started ‘BJP Bharosa’ to address the public grievances. BJP’s Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh is meeting people to solve their grievances.

Over the last few days, Asifabad BRS MLA Kova Laxmi has been visiting interior villages, where road connectivity is poor. She went to the interior Pipri village in Gadiguda mandal and consoled the families of persons who had died when lightning struck them.

Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar is also touring interior villages and interacting with villagers, mustering support for the party.

Podu lands will be a major issue, especially in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts since many Adivasi are seeking pattas for podu lands that they are cultivating.