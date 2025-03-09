Major Pipeline Leak Disrupts Water Supply in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:A major water pipeline leak has disrupted drinking water supply in several areas of the city. The leakage occurred in the Manjeera Phase 2, 1500-mm diameter pumping main near Mughal Restaurant on Old Bombay Highway. Due to this, water supply was stopped from 9:25 pm on Sunday.

Officials from the Water Board have begun an emergency repair work to fix the issue. The disruption has affected residents in multiple localities under O&M divisions 6, 9, 17 and 22.



The areas affected include Bheeramguda, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Deepthi Srinagar, KPHB Housing Board, Nizampet, Hydernagar, Moosapet, and Erragadda.