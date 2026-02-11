Major Parties Vie for Mancherial Mayor and Asifabad Municipal Chairman Posts

Adilabad: The Asifabad municipality and Mancherial Municipal Corporation are going for elections for the first time. Major political parties are eyeing the chairman and mayor posts.

Asifabad was a major gram panchayat. The new Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was created with Asifabad as its district headquarters. Recently, the Asifabad town, with 20 wards, has been upgraded to a municipality.

So with the Mancherial town, which is upgraded to a corporation, with 60 divisions.

Sitting MLA Kova Laxmi of the BRS is trying to win the Asifabad Municipality for the party, while the Congress, which is in power, is making all-out efforts to emerge the winner.

The Congress high command has advised senior leaders of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district to keep their differences aside and work hard to enable the party win in the Asifabad municipal polls.

Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao is looking after the municipal corporation election campaign for the Congress. The corporation has 60 divisions. Rao is leading the charge, without the involvement of the DCC president Raghunath Reddy and labour minister Gaddam Vivek.

The Mancherial DCC president and minister Vivek are focusing on the Kyathanpalli, Chennur and Bellampalli municipalities, while MLA Gaddam Vinod is focusing on the Bellampalli municipality.

MLA Premsagar Rao, who organised two massive public meetings as part of the election campaign, expressed his confidence that the Congress party would win the corporation mayor post.

State BJP vice president Verebelli Raghunath Rao and the party’s district president Venkateshwarlu Goud are making all-out efforts to win the mayor's post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and state BJP president Ramchander Rao campaigned for the BJP candidates in the Mancherial municipal corporation polls.

Former MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao of the BRS is making all-out efforts on behalf of the party to win the Mancherial mayor post. Former minister T Harish Rao campaigned for the BRS in Mancherial town.