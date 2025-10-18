Major Parties Support BC Bandh

Nizamabad: BC organisations are making arrangements for a Nizamabad district bandh on October 18, demanding 42 per cent reservation in local and urban body elections. The bandh will be observed across the state, including Nizamabad. The organisations have called for its successful implementation.

Interestingly, the ruling Congress and Opposition parties, BJP, BRS, and Telugu Desam, have all declared their support for the bandh.

BJP district president K. Dinesh said the party fully supports the BC bandh. “The state government promised 42 per cent reservations for BCs but has deceived the community by failing to implement it,” he said.

He added that the BJP has always stood firmly with the BCs. “The Central Government ensures justice for BCs without granting special reservations to Muslims. So far, 28 BC leaders have served as Union ministers, and the BJP has made several BC leaders Chief Ministers across the country,” he said.

Accusing the state government of engaging in political mudslinging, Dinesh said the BJP demands that it stop communal politics and immediately implement the BC reservations.